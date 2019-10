FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A brush fire along State Route 140 has shut down an entrance into Yosemite National Park, according to the California Highway Patrol.The blaze was reported in the area of Highway 140 and Briceburg just after 2:30 p.m.Mariposa County fire officials say the fire is 20 acres with the potential to grow to 100 acres. Resources from out of the area have been requested.A fire advisement has been issued by the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office for Rancheria Creek Road and Rumley Mine Road.CHP officials say Caltrans has shut down the highway at Briceburg to the El Portal Road entrance.