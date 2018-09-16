HURRICANE FLORENCE

Travelers asked to drive around North Carolina to avoid Florence impacts

By
RALEIGH, N.C. --
As the remnants of Hurricane Florence continued to drop unprecedented levels of rainfall across much of North Carolina Saturday afternoon, state officials asked interstate travelers to avoid driving through the state.

Jim Trogdon, Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Transportation, said roads were getting worse with every passing minute.

"I have never seen flash flooding like this occur in our state," said Trogdon.

In a matter of a few hours Saturday, the number of primary roads closed due to flooding across the state increased from 60 to 100.

Flash flooding affected major roadways including parts of I-40, I-95, US-70, US-1, and US-501.

Trogdon said state officials have coordinated with transportation departments in Virginia, Tennessee, South Carolina and Georgia.

He urged drivers planning to travel north or south through North Carolina to take an alternate route and bypass the state using routes through Tennessee instead.

Trogdon said it was a necessary move to ensure that critical assistance continues to reach emergency responders engaged with the storm.

"One thing I want to prevent is thousands of people stranded on our interstates or US routes with flooding events on each side, putting more burden on our first responders to be extracting thousands of people that use our roadways daily," he said.

Gov. Roy Cooper issued another warning to people who have already evacuated affected areas. He asked them not to become someone who needs to be rescued.

"If you have evacuated, don't go back now," Cooper said. "It isn't safe right now for you to get there. Plus, you'll be in the way of rescue and recovery efforts."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hurricane florencehurricanetropical stormwindrainu.s. & worldroad closuretravelNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HURRICANE FLORENCE
Dog rescued from Florence flooding after floating on sofa for a week
Hurricane Florence death toll now at 39 in North Carolina
Frying Pan Tower flag sold for $10K; proceeds to help Florence victims
Triangle nonprofit reunites owner with dogs affected by Hurricane Florence
Florence was the nation's 2nd wettest storm, NC State scientist says
More hurricane florence
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News