Truck driver killed in crash on Highway 99 near Herndon in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE: Authorities have identified the motorcyclist killed on Highway 99 in northwest Fresno as Yingyathaij Lee, 31, of Clovis._______________________A truck driver has died after slamming into a car parked on a highway shoulder in northwest Fresno.Investigators say there was a crash in the northbound lanes of Highway 99 at Herndon Avenue just before 2:30 am on Sunday.That collision left a couple of cars broken down on the roadway.About 10 minutes later, a box truck tried swerving around the crash scene, when it then hit a car that was parked on the shoulder of the highway.The truck driver, man in his 30s, died in the crash.Two passengers in the truck suffered moderate injuries and are now being treated at the hospital.There were no injuries in the initial crash at Highway 99 and Herndon.