TULARE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Tulare Co. deputies searching for family of man killed in crash

KFSN Staff
FRESNO, Calif. --
The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating the relatives of a man who was killed in a car crash in August.

Deputies say Ralph Smith was involved in a crash in the area of Mooney Blvd and Orchard Avenue in Visalia on August 22.

They say he sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to Kaweah Delta where he later passed away.

The Tulare County Coroner's Office is searching for any relatives of Mr. Smith. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Webb or Sgt. Knight of the Tulare County Sheriff's Coroner's Office at (559) 687-7003. Or they can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559) 725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
tulare county sheriff's officesearchcar crashVisalia
TULARE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Fresno County family reunited with $30,000 worth of stolen property
Man accused of throwing his bodily fluids on store clerk
Tulare County Sheriff's office continues fight against large illegal pot grows
Tulare DA hosts Rural Crime School
More tulare county sheriff's office
Top Stories
Here's how Hurricane Michael sizes up against CA
Drug counseling service pulls out of valley high schools
Fresno Police see spike in car thefts over the weekend
Merced Co. Planning Commission recommends denying proposed Hilmar apartments
Batavia toddler treated for rare polio-like illness in Chicago
Northeast Fresno nanny's tearful description of sexual assault, kidnapping while watching toddler
Fresno Police believe bail bonds agent feared for his life before shooting suspect
Denise Brown visits Fresno to advocate for victims of domestic violence
Show More
Granville Homes donates books and gift cards to Fresno school after fire and vandals damage classrooms
CHP arrests girlfriend, friend as accessories in hit-and-run death of Vice Principal
Live Hurricane Michael coverage from ABC News
The Latest: Man killed in Florida home by fallen tree
Authorities find incomplete, solar-power tunnel leading to Mexico
More News