Tulare Co. deputies searching for family of man killed in crash

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating the relatives of a man who was killed in a car crash in August.Deputies say Ralph Smith was involved in a crash in the area of Mooney Blvd and Orchard Avenue in Visalia on August 22.They say he sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to Kaweah Delta where he later passed away.The Tulare County Coroner's Office is searching for any relatives of Mr. Smith. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Webb or Sgt. Knight of the Tulare County Sheriff's Coroner's Office at (559) 687-7003. Or they can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559) 725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.