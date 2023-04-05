Tulare County fire lieutenant hospitalized after crash in fire truck, officials say

A firefighter in Tulare County has been hospitalized after a car crash while in a fire truck.

Officials say the lieutenant was driving to help firefighters in Terra Bella when the crash happened.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fire lieutenant is in the hospital after crashing a fire engine in Tulare County.

Officials say the lieutenant was driving from the Richgrove Station to the Terra Bella station Wednesday morning at the time of the crash.

The California Highway Patrol closed off Richgrove Drive between Avenues 24 and 8 while they investigate the scene.

The man was pinned in for five to 10 minutes before being removed.

The driver was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

It's unclear whether any other vehicles were involved in the crash.