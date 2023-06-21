24-year-old man stabbed multiple times in Cutler, suspect arrested, deputies say

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man accused of a stabbing in Cutler.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man accused of a stabbing in Cutler.

Deputies identified 45-year-old Raul Flores as the suspect in the attack.

It happened just before 11:30 Tuesday night at First and Topeka Drives in Cutler.

Deputies found a 24-year-old man suffering from several stab wounds.

He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officials later tracked down Flores, and he was arrested.

Anyone with more information on the attack is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.