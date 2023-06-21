  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

24-year-old man stabbed multiple times in Cutler, suspect arrested, deputies say

ABC30 Digital Team Image
ByABC30 Digital Team KFSN logo
Wednesday, June 21, 2023 6:25PM
24-year-old man stabbed multiple times in Cutler, suspect arrested, deputies say
EMBED <>More Videos

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man accused of a stabbing in Cutler.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man accused of a stabbing in Cutler.

Deputies identified 45-year-old Raul Flores as the suspect in the attack.

It happened just before 11:30 Tuesday night at First and Topeka Drives in Cutler.

Deputies found a 24-year-old man suffering from several stab wounds.

He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officials later tracked down Flores, and he was arrested.

Anyone with more information on the attack is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Related Topics
Watch Live
ON NOW