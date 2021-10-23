stabbing

40-year-old man killed after stepson starts fight, stabs him multiple times, Tulare Co. deputies say

Anyone with information is urged to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 559-733-6218.
EMBED <>More Videos

Man stabbed to death by stepson, Tulare Co. deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 40-year-old man has died after being stabbed multiple times in Tulare County.

The stabbing happened in Tonyville near Lindsay at around 4:40 on Saturday morning.

The victim, Juventino Quiroz of Lindsay, was rushed to Kaweah Health Medical Center by family members, but he died of his injuries.

Tulare County deputies took the man's 23-year-old stepson, Octavio Alvarado Garcia, into custody.

They say Garcia started a fight and stabbed his stepfather.

After the stabbing, deputies tracked Garcia to a hospital in Selma.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 559-733-6218.

This is the 14th homicide in the county this year.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulare countylindsaykaweah delta medical centerstabbing
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
Police: Man hospitalized after being attacked with sword in NW Fresno
Teacher describes helping stop stabbing fight at CA school
Fight at high school in Turlock turns into stabbing, police say
Man arrested for Kings County stabbing
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
Show More
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
Woman attacked by buck in Yosemite National Park, officials say
More TOP STORIES News