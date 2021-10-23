40-year-old man killed after stepson starts fight, stabs him multiple times, Tulare Co. deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 40-year-old man has died after being stabbed multiple times in Tulare County.The stabbing happened in Tonyville near Lindsay at around 4:40 on Saturday morning.The victim, Juventino Quiroz of Lindsay, was rushed to Kaweah Health Medical Center by family members, but he died of his injuries.Tulare County deputies took the man's 23-year-old stepson, Octavio Alvarado Garcia, into custody.They say Garcia started a fight and stabbed his stepfather.After the stabbing, deputies tracked Garcia to a hospital in Selma.Anyone with information is urged to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 559-733-6218.This is the 14th homicide in the county this year.