40-year-old man killed after stepson starts fight, stabs him multiple times, Tulare Co. deputies say

The stabbing happened in Tonyville near Lindsay at around 4:40 on Saturday morning.
The victim, Juventino Quiroz of Lindsay, was rushed to Kaweah Health Medical Center by family members, but he died of his injuries.
Tulare County deputies took the man's 23-year-old stepson, Octavio Alvarado Garcia, into custody.
They say Garcia started a fight and stabbed his stepfather.
After the stabbing, deputies tracked Garcia to a hospital in Selma.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 559-733-6218.
This is the 14th homicide in the county this year.