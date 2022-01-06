DUI

Police: Tulare man arrested for DUI in crash where his girlfriend was run over

EMBED <>More Videos

Police: Tulare man arrested for DUI in crash where his girlfriend was run over

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 36-year-old Tulare man was arrested Wednesday for driving under the influence, causing a crash that resulted in his girlfriend being run over.

Investigators say Douglas Jeremiah Miller had an argument with his girlfriend near Bardsley Avenue and Irwin Street just after 7 pm.

At one point, Miller tried to drive away in his car. Police say his girlfriend chased after him, trying to get into the vehicle from the passenger side.

Officials say as Miller pulled away, he ran over the woman.

Police say the woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police say Miller resisted arrest. Officers had to tase him to bring him into custody. He faces charges of driving under the influence, obstruction, and resisting arrest.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulareduidui crash
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DUI
Charges filed against driver accused in deadly DUI crash in Tulare
8-year-old killed in suspected DUI crash near Dinuba
Fresno PD conducting DUI checkpoints on New Year's Eve
Fresno County sees increase in DUI cases, deaths
TOP STORIES
Bracing for COVID surge, Valley hospitals dealing with staff shortages
2 men hospitalized after shooting in central Fresno
California extends indoor mask mandate to Feb. 15
$632M Powerball winning tickets sold in CA, WI
Doctors warn against throat swabs while using at-home COVID tests
UCSF doctor sees omicron peak coming soon
Fresno area hospitals bracing for surge in Omicron cases
Show More
1 stabbed in Porterville, police investigating
4.8 magnitude earthquake rattles Inyo County
Search underway for driver who hit 2 vehicles during police chase
Tulare police investigating wave of robberies within city
Fresno State holding classes virtually from January 20-28
More TOP STORIES News