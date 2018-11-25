Two drivers hospitalized with major injuries following head on collision in Oakhurst

Two drivers are in Valley hospitals tonight with major injuries following a head-on collision near Oakhurst.Highway patrol officers say a 43-year-old man driving under the influence and crossed over into oncoming traffic. He collided head-on with a 65-year-old woman who was driving in the opposite direction.The man was trapped inside and had to be extricated through the passenger door.Officers found that the driver was under the influence and was placed under arrest for felony DUI.Both drivers suffered broken bones, among other injuries.