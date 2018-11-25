CAR CRASH

Two drivers hospitalized with major injuries following head on collision in Oakhurst

EMBED </>More Videos

The man driving under the influence collided head-on with a 65-year-old woman who was driving in the opposite direction.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Two drivers are in Valley hospitals tonight with major injuries following a head-on collision near Oakhurst.

Highway patrol officers say a 43-year-old man driving under the influence and crossed over into oncoming traffic. He collided head-on with a 65-year-old woman who was driving in the opposite direction.

The man was trapped inside and had to be extricated through the passenger door.

Officers found that the driver was under the influence and was placed under arrest for felony DUI.

Both drivers suffered broken bones, among other injuries.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
collisioncar crashOakhurst
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAR CRASH
Driver mistakes brake for gas pedal, crashes into apartment
Teen survives spectacular crash at F3 Macau Grand Prix
Someone keeps throwing pumpkins from a bridge in Indiana, causing car crashes
Driver leads deputies on high-speed chase, crashes in Tower District
More car crash
Top Stories
Fresno based tiny homes company helping fire victims get back on their feet
Son takes over father's shoe business after he was killed, thriving 4 years later
Million-dollar Clovis home reduced to rubble in early morning fire
CHP collects teddy bears to comfort children in crashes
Wrong text leads to special Thanksgiving tradition
Man shot multiple times in Kern County, drives himself to Richgrove Market
Pedestrian, vehicle crossings reopen at San Ysidro
Teen bites market clerk's hand while attempting to steal cigars
Show More
Lawsuit filed against SoCal Edison on behalf of Woolsey Fire victims
Man shot, injured after bar fight in Central Fresno
State trooper delivers baby off North Carolina highway
Camp Fire: 100 percent containment reached in Butte County
Fresno State ranked in top 25 ahead of MW title game
More News