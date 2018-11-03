Two motorcyclists hospitalized following chain reaction crash on Highway 41

Two motorcyclists are recovering from injuries sustained during a crash that caused a chain reaction on Highway 41 near Ashlan Avenue this afternoon.CHP says a group of more than a dozen motorcyclists was heading up the northbound lanes of the freeway around 1 p.m. when an SUV in front of them started to slow down.One of the riders hit the brakes causing him and another motorcyclist to fall.They were both taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.Traffic was backed up for close to an hour on both sides of the highway as CHP cleared the road.