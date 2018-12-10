CAR CRASH

Two young children hospitalized after mother crashes into tree. Police say alcohol may have been involved

Two young children are in the hospital being treated for injuries they sustained when their mom lost control of the car they were in and crashed into a tree.

The accident happened around 7 p.m. on Monday near an apartment complex near Valentine and San Jose..

Officers say a mother believed to be under the influence of alcohol and prescription drug.

"We are going to seek some felony DUI charges and child endangerment charges, too early to tell depending on dose and amount of alcohol. Definitely going to look into those two charges," said Lt. Jerardo Chamalbide, Fresno PD.

One of the children in the accident is ten-years old. Officers believe he fractured several bones in the crash.

His younger sibling, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and is expected to be okay.

Their mother also sustained minor injuries lost control and collided with a palm tree.
