Valentine's Day candy conversation hearts get a sweet update this year

A sweet update to a traditional Valentine's Day candy

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some classic treats are getting an update.

You and your loved one can enjoy a classic Valentine's Day candy with some revisions.

This year, you may find the traditional Sweethearts candy will now have 16 new sayings on the candy conversation hearts.

These changes will now have "little words of encouragement".

Everything from "U Got This" and "High Five" to "Crush It' and "Youda Best".

Don't worry, the classic sayings haven't gone anywhere.

You can still ask someone to "Be Mine" in sugar form.
