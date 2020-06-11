Valley's Catholic churches prepare to reopen with many changes

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The valley's large Catholic population began to return to church services this week.Sunday will mark the first full day of services since the pandemic began.St. Paul Catholic Newman Center in northeast Fresno is among the churches ready to resume in-person services on Sunday.Families can sit together but safety guidelines require six feet of space between other parishioners. Masks must be worn, though you can remove it briefly to receive communion.A quarter of church capacity and no more than 100 people will be allowed so you probably need to RSVP before mass.Volunteers may be needed at some churches to sanitize seats and pews between services.Music will still be played during mass but no choirs will sing.Virtual services remain but the diocese knows how important it is for the faithful to attend services again.At Our Lady of Perpetual Help church in Clovis, two of the early morning masses on Sunday will be held outside on the school field. A few other churches will also move services outside when they can.A basket won't be passed so parishioners are asked to drop off money or an envelope at the end of mass.