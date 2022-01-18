Taking Action Together

Vanntastic Sweets in northeast Fresno serving up specialty macarons, desserts

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Vanntastic Sweets in northeast Fresno serving up specialty macarons

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Macaron Monday may be the signature hashtag for Vanntastic Sweets, but the tasty treat is offered seven days per week.

Each flavor lives up to its name.

"If you want lemon, if you want strawberry cheesecake, that's what you're going to get," says owner Seth Vann.

Based in North Fresno at Beyond the Wine, Vanntastic Sweets specializes in macarons but features a variety of desserts, including mini bundt cakes and mallomars.

"I'm still learning other French pastries. I'm still learning as I go, and once I feel it's up to par, I put it in my display," Vann said.

Vann says he got his start selling pastries to family and friends. With a little inspiration from his business partner, Seth started thriving at night markets before getting the opportunity to rent kitchen space at Beyond the Wine.

If you drop by the storefront on Palm and Nees, Vann suggests the Crme Brulee macaron.

"Upon order I blow torch it, in front of them, giving them the wow experience," he said.

Vann's latest milestone is collaborating with local businesses. He's now selling macarons at Milk T Society and Rare Tea locations.

"When it comes to Rare Tea, they have their own macarons that represent their business. Their signature boba is the Okinawa Milk Tea, so I take that recipe, and I fuse it into macarons for them. "

You won't just see Vanntastic Sweets teaming up with other small businesses, they're reaching out to local non-profits, including the latest fundraiser for Rise, Inc.

"There's an event where they offer vouchers, and you come here to pick up your macarons," Vann said.

As for the macaron sweetening up our Valentine's Day, Vann says, "it has fresh raspberries filled with crme topped with fresh rose petals."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfresno northwesttaking action togetherbakerysmall businessfood
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TAKING ACTION TOGETHER
Mayor Jerry Dyer announces million pound challenge
Community collecting new beanies for Sanger boy battling cancer
Valley native getting national attention with hot sauce
Housing Watch: New luxury apartment complex opens in NE Fresno
TOP STORIES
1 injured after explosion at Table Mountain Casino, CAL FIRE says
Omicron variant impacts Valley Children's hospitalizations, staffing
Mayor Jerry Dyer announces million pound challenge
Truck slams into Fresno convenience store, lottery tickets stolen
Omicron surge hasn't peaked nationwide: US surgeon general
38th annual MLK March happening in downtown Fresno today
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in southeast Fresno
Show More
2 arrested in connection to Tulare County murder
Authorities identify 74-year-old man killed in Fresno County crash
Fundraiser held for Le Grand father of 3 kids who were killed
Police patrol car collides with vehicle in north Fresno
Betty White Challenge has fans donating to animal charities
More TOP STORIES News