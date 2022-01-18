Vanntastic Sweets in northeast Fresno serving up specialty macarons, desserts

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Macaron Monday may be the signature hashtag for Vanntastic Sweets, but the tasty treat is offered seven days per week.Each flavor lives up to its name."If you want lemon, if you want strawberry cheesecake, that's what you're going to get," says owner Seth Vann.Based in North Fresno at Beyond the Wine, Vanntastic Sweets specializes in macarons but features a variety of desserts, including mini bundt cakes and mallomars."I'm still learning other French pastries. I'm still learning as I go, and once I feel it's up to par, I put it in my display," Vann said.Vann says he got his start selling pastries to family and friends. With a little inspiration from his business partner, Seth started thriving at night markets before getting the opportunity to rent kitchen space at Beyond the Wine.If you drop by the storefront on Palm and Nees, Vann suggests the Crme Brulee macaron."Upon order I blow torch it, in front of them, giving them the wow experience," he said.Vann's latest milestone is collaborating with local businesses. He's now selling macarons at Milk T Society and Rare Tea locations."When it comes to Rare Tea, they have their own macarons that represent their business. Their signature boba is the Okinawa Milk Tea, so I take that recipe, and I fuse it into macarons for them. "You won't just see Vanntastic Sweets teaming up with other small businesses, they're reaching out to local non-profits, including the latest fundraiser for Rise, Inc."There's an event where they offer vouchers, and you come here to pick up your macarons," Vann said.As for the macaron sweetening up our Valentine's Day, Vann says, "it has fresh raspberries filled with crme topped with fresh rose petals."