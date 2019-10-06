Vehicle overturns when driver fails to stop for red light, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A failed stop at a red light resulted in a rollover crash in central Fresno Sunday morning.Fresno Police say the driver of a Toyota 4Runner struck another vehicle at the intersection of Fresno Street and Shields Avenue, and his car overturned.The crash left debris on the street and part of a stoplight on southbound Fresno Street damaged.Officers say no one was injured in the collision. No further information was immediately available.