FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A failed stop at a red light resulted in a rollover crash in central Fresno Sunday morning.
Fresno Police say the driver of a Toyota 4Runner struck another vehicle at the intersection of Fresno Street and Shields Avenue, and his car overturned.
The crash left debris on the street and part of a stoplight on southbound Fresno Street damaged.
Officers say no one was injured in the collision. No further information was immediately available.
Vehicle overturns when driver fails to stop for red light, police say
