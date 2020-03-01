house fire

Visalia home catches on fire, neighbors believe home was unoccupied

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fire tore through a Visalia home Sunday morning.

Fire crews responded to a house on Vassar near Walnut around 3 a.m.

Several engines spent the morning hours working to put out the flames.

Visalia fire crews haven't specified how much damage was done to the home or how many people lived in the house.

Several neighbors said they believe the home was unoccupied because it was up for sale.

We'll have more details on this house fire in coming editions of Action News.
