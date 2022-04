VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Five people are displaced after a fire sparked inside their Visalia home early Monday morning.Firefighters were called to Harter Avenue off County Center Drive just before 2 am.Crews immediately began attacking the flames, which threatened a neighboring house.More firefighters were called to help battle the fire. After about 30 minutes, crews were able to douse the flames.Investigators believe the fire sparked from an unattended candle in a back room.No one was hurt.A third of the house was damaged.