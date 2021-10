VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Flames ripped through a Visalia home on Wednesday night.The fire started just before 6:30 pm on Bridge Street near Vine Avenue.Crews first saw smoke pouring from the eaves and flames coming from the roof.The residents were able to get out safely. No one was hurt.Firefighters were able to douse the flames; however, the house was damaged by fire and smoke.The Red Cross helped the residents find a place to stay.The damages to the house were estimated to be around $95,000.