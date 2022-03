VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia police are investigating a deadly crash involving pedestrians.It happened at about 7:30 pm on Thursday at the intersection at Mooney and Noble.Officers say the driver of a pickup ran a red light and hit an SUV.The force of the impact pushed the truck onto the sidewalk, hitting two pedestrians.One of those pedestrians died at the hospital. The other has serious injuries.The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries.Police do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors here.