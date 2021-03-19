suspicious death

Visalia police investigating suspicious death

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia police detectives are investigating a suspicious death after a person was found dead at a home on Thursday.

Officers were called to a medical call at a house on Coppola Avenue, a neighborhood off Walnut Avenue and Demaree Street, shortly before 4:00 pm.

When they arrived, the victim was dead. Police believe the person died under suspicious circumstances, and detectives were called out to investigate.

Officials have not released the victim's cause of death as an autopsy is pending.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 559- 713- 4738.
