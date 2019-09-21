stabbing

Visalia Police searching for suspect who stabbed 27-year-old man

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia police are looking for the suspect who stabbed a man early Saturday morning.

Officers say they received a call to check on a man's condition at about 1 a.m. Investigators found him in the area of North Thomas Street near Conway Court with stab wounds to his head and arm.

The 27-year-old victim couldn't describe his attacker to the officers, police say.

Paramedics rushed him to the hospital. He's currently listed in critical condition.
