Water curtailments brought on by drought in effect for California farmers

Valley farmers will have to make some tough decisions as less water is made available to them.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valley farmers will have to make some tough decisions as less water is made available to them.

Earlier this month, the Water Resources Control Board approved an emergency resolution stopping water from being diverted from California's two largest river systems in the California Delta.

The restrictions are expected to take effect Monday.

The resolution is meant to protect the state's depleting reservoirs and wildlife amid the worsening drought.

Farmers believe it could have a much longer-lasting impact. It may include some exemptions for drinking and sanitation purposes.

