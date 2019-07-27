Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend, temperatures could reach 110

"We're ready, there will definitely be pool time and water fights and all sorts of water activities," said Chelsey Carrington from Fresno.
"I'm already trying to come up with an action plan to keep my husband and the kids cool, we have swamp cooler at the house so trying to figure out where we're going to go in the afternoons when it gets really hot," said Breana Turner of Fresno.
In addition to packing the essentials like sunscreen, water, and cool snacks, moms at Martin Ray Riley Park, know timing is everything; especially since temperatures are expected to get as hot as 110 degrees.
"We like to get out in the morning, try to be back by 12 or 1 and stay inside for the rest of the day," said Carrington.
The City of Fresno will open cooling centers for the weekend with free fax bus service taking folks there.
Community Regional Medical Center's Doctor Rene Ramirez says their emergency department is always ready for the influx of heat-related illnesses but that it's important to do what you can now to keep yourself out of the ER.
"With the heatwave comes a special concern for people that are homeless the elderly children cant forget your pets outside," said Dr. Ramirez.
And those with constant exposure to the sun like construction workers.
Dr. Ramirez says even a sunburn can lead to heat-related illnesses.
"If you start to feel ill, start to feel nauseous maybe a little light-headed, don't feel well, if you have been exposed to heat, don't wait. If you have any question, don't be afraid to get yourself into see your primary care urgent care or emergency department," said Dr. Ramirez.
Also, first responders want to remind people to not leave their pets or children in the car during this heat.
One Madera police officer says in the last month he has responded to at least four calls of children locked in hot cars.
The officer says while some were children who mistakenly locked themselves in the car others were more severe and exhibited signs of heat-related illnesses.
During the triple-digit heat everyone's AC is constantly running which in turn leads to expensive electric bills.
PG&E says when you are at home set your thermostat to 78 degrees and at 85 degrees when you are leaving the house.
If that isn't an option for you, PG&E says it has other programs to help lower your bill.
"We have programs that help you spread your bill out average it out over the year," said PG&E spokesperson Denny Boyles.
Those programs include medical baseline, time of use rates and the care program. If you would like more information click here.
Those in Central Valley are also escaping the heat by heading to the coast.
Many say the two to three-hour drive is totally worth it.
"It's been so nice. The mornings have been really cool. The evenings have been cool. The high was probably like 78 while we were here. It was way nicer than 104 at home," said Brooke Henriksen from Kingsburg.
The weather at Avila Beach sits around 70 degrees and some of those Valley natives are doing the "unthinkable" for the middle of July.
"Yeah, we were looking at the car and it was like 62. So that was real nice. I had to put on a sweater, man. It's pretty nice that in the summertime you can put on a sweater. It's a nice change of weather," said Oscar Dominguez from Visalia.
Traffic towards the Central Coast is expected to be heavy this weekend.
That's due to the beaches but also because of the Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles.