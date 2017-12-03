Personalize your weather by entering a location.
WATCH
LIVE
FOG
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30 showing Central California Fog Conditions
<-- Return to ABC30 Main Weather Page
Foggy Day School Schedules
Dinuba Unified: 1-hour delay
Earlimart SD: Plan A
Kings River union Elementary: 2-hour delay
Lakeside Union Elementary SD: 1-hour delay
Oak Valley Union Elementary: Plan A
Palo Verde Union: Plan A
Tipton Elementary: Plan A
Tulare City Schools: Bus 15 Plan B, 2-hour delay
Tulare Joint Union High School District: Plan B
Click here for snow day school schedules
Foggy Day travel information
Fresno - Yosemite International Airport Flight Information -->
www.flyfresno.com
Track slowdowns on Valley roads in realtime -->
ABC30 Traffic Tracker
Caltrans Fog Safety Tips -->
Operation Fog
<-- Return to ABC30 Main Weather Page

Report a Typo
Report a Typo
