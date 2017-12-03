FOG

Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30 showing Central California Fog Conditions


Foggy Day School Schedules


  • Dinuba Unified: 1-hour delay

  • Earlimart SD: Plan A

  • Kings River union Elementary: 2-hour delay

  • Lakeside Union Elementary SD: 1-hour delay

  • Oak Valley Union Elementary: Plan A

  • Palo Verde Union: Plan A

  • Tipton Elementary: Plan A

  • Tulare City Schools: Bus 15 Plan B, 2-hour delay

  • Tulare Joint Union High School District: Plan B



    Foggy Day travel information


  • Fresno - Yosemite International Airport Flight Information --> www.flyfresno.com

  • Track slowdowns on Valley roads in realtime --> ABC30 Traffic Tracker

  • Caltrans Fog Safety Tips --> Operation Fog


