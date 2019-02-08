WINTER STORM

Foothill communities brace for more snow

Tow truck drivers who answer AAA calls were out again on Friday night - getting ready for what they predicted may be another messy weekend.

OAKHURST, Calif. (KFSN) --
Foothill communities have only just thawed out and recovered from the previous round of snow.

They're bracing for round two tonight.

At Oakhurst, drivers told Action News they're more aware of the road conditions this time.

Much of the snow accumulation from earlier this week is gone - but drivers are not going to forget the mess it caused for a long time.

Most of the crashes occurred on Deadwood Pass.

Tow truck drivers who answer AAA calls say they had a record number of calls for service - 45 on Tuesday.

They were out again on Friday night - getting ready for what they predicted may be another messy weekend.

There will most likely be chain controls set up this weekend in the higher elevations.

In fact, there were several flashing signs that read chains required just north of Oakhurst on Highway 41.

To put into context how much snow Oakhurst has received, one gas station said in a normal year, they hardly sell any chains. Just this week, they had already sold 15.
