October's low rainfall increases concern for California farmers

The lack of rain in California during the month of October has officials concerned about what this means for farmers.Central Valley growers only received about one-third of the normal October rainfall.As of now, it looks like conditions will remain dry across the state for at least the next few weeks.But, the California Farm Water Coalition says there's still hope that rain later this month will make up for a dry start to the season."Well we are expecting some precipitation in November and we're hopeful that we'll catch up on what we didn't get in October. But we have a long time ahead of us and some very wet months that can make up for that," says Mike Wade of California Farm Water Coalition.Reservoirs here in the Central Valley are running higher than normal for this time of year.But, water storage in Northern California is running a bit lower.The Farm Water Coalition says the state needs at least average rainfall during the winter season to ensure farmers have adequate supplies through next year.