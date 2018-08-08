AIR QUALITY

Smoke from several California wildfires trapped in the Central Valley

EMBED </>More Videos

As more wildfires break out and until current ones are extinguished this is going to be a problem.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
For nearly a month now the Central Valley has been breathing some of the dirtiest air it has ever seen thanks to a ridge of high pressure trapping in the smoke from several wildfires.

As more wildfires break out and until current ones are extinguished this is going to be a problem.

"We're going to be adding extra particulate matter into the atmosphere being smoke, we have haze, we have high ozone level. All those things combined are creating very poor air quality," said Kevin Durfee, Meteorologist, National Weather Service Hanford.

Durfee says the smoke in the Central Valley is from a combination of the Carr and Mendocino Complex fires in Northern California and the Ferguson Fire in Mariposa County.

Most of the smoke comes into the Valley early in the morning and late at night.

"At night we can get a very right down valley wind and that can also bring that smoke down below the inversion and into the San Joaquin Valley," said Durfee. "So we're getting it basically from many different sources."

The Central Valley will have to deal with these conditions for at least another week.

Durfee says a minor cooldown could help a little this weekend but what we really need is a good soaking of rain because any type of wind might do more harm than good.

"The wind is a really critical element for fire behavior and any kind of wind even if it is a cooling wind it could cause a fire to rage out of control," said Durfee.

A minor cool down last weekend that broke the 30-day streak of triple-digit temperatures created some wind at several wildfires. That sparked new hot spots and created more smoke that settled into the Valley.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherair qualityhealthweatherwildfireFresno County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AIR QUALITY
Valley residents eligible for up to $9,500 to replace high polluting vehicles
Poor air quality in the Central Valley forcing several events to cancel or reschedule
Unhealthy air quality likely to impact schools when class is back in session next week
What kind of mask can help you breathe in bad air quality?
More air quality
WEATHER
Residents in Huron on clean-up after flash flooding
Highway 140 now completely open, CHP says
Parts of Mariposa County hit by mudslides and heavy rain
Valley raisin growers prepared for rain
Download the ABC30 AccuWeather app!
More Weather
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News