Types of generators: What to know about power generators before a blackout

Power outages are common when severe weather strikes, and they could leave you in sweltering heat or bitter cold. A power generator could come in handy during a blackout and could even keep hundreds of dollars of food from spoiling.

A gas-powered portable generator is the most basic backup generator and can get you through a short-term blackout, according to AccuWeather. Place it in your yard and plug it into your home using extension cords.

Portable generators often cost between $500 and $1,500 depending on the model.

A standby generator is much more powerful and convenient. It immediately turns on when the power goes out, but your wallet will take a hit. They cost between $5,000 and $15,000 dollars.
