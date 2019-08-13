Woman stabbed outside northwest Fresno apartment complex

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has been hospitalized after she was stabbed in front of a northwest Fresno apartment complex.It happened on North Holt Avenue near Shaw and Marks just before 9 p.m.Fresno Police say the woman in her twenties was stabbed once in the upper body. She was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.Witnesses say they heard a loud argument in the back of the complex prior to the stabbing. One man was detained at the scene, but no arrests have been made at this time. The relationship between the man and the victim is unknown.