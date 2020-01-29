workout wednesday

Workout Wednesday: Weight Training to Help Burn Body Fat

When it comes to burning fat, you have other options instead of just a cardio-vascular workout.

Local fitness expert Rhonda Murphy shows us how weight training can also do the job in your Workout Wednesday.

A big misconception is that a cardio workout is the only way to lose fat. Weight training can also get the job done.

With weight training, you get lean muscle, tighter skin and a toned body.

The best way to burn body fat while using weights is to shorten up your breaks or use transitional exercises like a shoulder role. This will keep your heart rate up, and you will continue burning calories.

You can use big muscle groups to keep the heart rate pumping and burn body fat. You want to use higher reps with less weight to get your heart rate going. I like to use squats with an upper-body curl to get the body going.

Try a variety of exercises to keep the heart rate up. Using a variety of fitness components can make fat burning work. You just have to be consistent.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthfitnessworkoutworkout wednesday
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WORKOUT WEDNESDAY
Molly Sims works out for a cause, gives advice for moms
Workout Wednesday: When should you eat when you work out?
Workout Wednesday: Stretching shoulders for better posture
Workout Wednesday: Exercise Daily to Stay Healthy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News