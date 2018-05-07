YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK

World-renowned rock climber Hans Florine out from hospital after a fall off El Capitan

EMBED </>More Videos

"I'm pretty sure I've broken one or both of my legs," said Florine. (KFSN)

By and Nathaly Juarez
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
It was a little more than five hours until Hans Florine got any kind of medical attention, but he stayed positive throughout. He posted to his Instagram page while awaiting search and rescue teams.

"I'm pretty sure I've broken one or both of my legs," said Florine.

Cell phone video taken at 2,000 feet shows climber Florine moments after falling from the summit that made him world famous.



It was 1:30 p.m. Thursday, that he and fellow climber Abe were two-thirds up the nose route, of El Capitan when the screw holding his steel cable came loose.

"About a 21-foot fall. Hit a ledge before my rope went tight and my heels hit the ledge. First broke my ankle on my left side and smashed my right heel and then I fell another four feet just kind of on a soft bungee catch," said Florine.

That is when Florine made the 911 call.



Shortly after, fellow climber Abe helped him rappel 200 feet to a ledge they where they could rest.

It took more than five hours for search and rescue crews to reach him. This would have been his 110th ascent up the nose route.

RELATED: World-renowned climber rescued from Yosemite's El Capitan

"Of all the routes on El Cap. I'm kinda pleased I've only had one rescue," said Florine.

He is waiting for two more surgeries on his legs and hopes to be back on his feet within the year

"When I was hanging upside down and felt the instant pain in my heels it took one look to see the curvature of my tib-fib to realize this climbing day is over," said Florine.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hikingyosemiteYosemite National Park
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK
Good Sports: Alex Honnold
Crews monitoring several fires burning in Yosemite National Park
Conference center and hotel could come to Oakhurst
Visitor falls to their death taking selfie in Yosemite
El Portal reopens, Yosemite Valley power restored
More yosemite national park
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News