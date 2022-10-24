8-year-old boy and dad preparing to climb El Capitan at Yosemite National Park

If Sam succeeds, he will be the youngest person to ever climb El Capitan.

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KFSN) -- A father and son team is getting ready to take on one of the most famous vertical rock formations in the world -- Yosemite's El Capitan.

Joe Baker and his eight-year-old son, Sam, are getting ready to make their ascent Tuesday morning.

The family is based in Colorado Springs and together, they climb mountains all over the world, hoping to inspire more parents to adventure with their kids.

The Bakers have been training three days a week to prepare for this climb, which will be a cold one.

They are expecting below-freezing temperatures, but they packed really warm sleeping bags.

"Yeah, so this route will take about four days," Joe said. "Sleep on the wall three nights. If everything goes right and our strategy goes perfectly, we will probably finish Friday, the 28th. It's a big ordeal."

With the middle name "Adventure," Sam is ready for the challenge.

If he succeeds, he will be the youngest person to ever climb El Capitan.