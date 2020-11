EMBED >More News Videos Autocamp is connecting their guests to the outdoors in a unique way.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Day-use reservations have officially ended for Yosemite National Park, officials say.Starting this month, park-goers can now visit Yosemite on any day they choose without a reservation.Social distancing is still required as well as face masks in certain areas.Since the park reopened in June, people have had to reserve their pass in advance to help reduce crowds amid the coronavirus pandemic.