WATCH TODAY: 'Major' announcement coming on indoor and outdoor youth sports in California

A "major" announcement impacting the rules on youth sports, both indoor and outdoor, is expected out of a California court settlement Thursday.A group called "Let Them Play CA," which has been advocating for youth sports to return, told ABC7 News a settlement has been reached in a San Diego court that would let kids resume playing their sports under new safety guidelines. The details of the reported agreement aren't yet clear.The group is planning to hold a press conference at 10 a.m., which we'll be streaming. Check back later to watch live.Just a few weeks ago, the state loosened restrictions on youth sports, allowing all outdoor sports -- with added safety protocols -- to resume once a county's COVID-19 case rate dropped below 14 per 100,000 residents.Those rules imposed lots of limitations, including banning indoor activities like team dinners and film study and prohibiting athletes from sharing equipment. Coaches and players not in games had to wear masks, and fans were limited to immediate family members.It's not yet clear which, if any, of those guidelines will also apply following Thursday's agreement.