14 arrested for DUI during saturation patrol, Fresno Police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fourteen drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence during a DUI saturation patrol conducted by Fresno Police on Saturday.The department said officers also made nearly 140 traffic stops and cited 20 people for driving without a license or with a suspended license while policing the Fresno area.The patrol was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, official say.Fresno Police say a second patrol will be conducted on Saturday, September 14th.