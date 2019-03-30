2 gunshot victims show up at Visalia emergency room

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia police are investigating after two men showed up at Kaweah Delta Medical Center's Emergency Room with gunshot wounds at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.At this time it is not clear what led up to the shooting or where it took place. Police say the men's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.Anyone with information is asked to call the Visalia Police Department.