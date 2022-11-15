Man hospitalized after shooting across from Southwest Fresno school

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in the hospital following a shooting across the street from Kirk Elementary School in southwest Fresno.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday officers responded to a call of a gunshot victim on east Belgravia Ave and south Lotus avenues.

They also got a shotspotter call in the same area.

There they found a 21-year-old man on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper chest.

Police provided medical aid and then transported the man to Community Regional Medical Center. He's expected to recover.

They say the victim was involved in some type of argument with another man.

The suspect ran northbound on Lotus wearing all dark clothing.

Kirk Elementary School was not be impacted by the shooting investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Fresno police.

