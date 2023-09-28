Valley Vietnam Veterans return from the 26th Honor Flight

Bagpipes and banners were part of the "rock star welcome" for the Valley veterans returning home from our nation's capitol.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Bagpipes and banners were part of the "rock star welcome" for the Valley veterans returning home from our nation's capitol.

Wednesday night's rousing reception at Fresno Yosemite International Airport capped off the return of the 26th Central Valley Honor Flight.

69 men and women spent the last three days in Washington D.C., touring the monuments created in their honor.

Vietnam Veteran Terry Cato was on the trip and said seeing the welcoming crowd was especially rewarding.

"Just in shock by people welcoming us home. When I came home from Vietnam we didn't get that," Cato said. "We were kinda shunned because they were tired of the war and they treated us kinda bad when we came home."

Cato says he will always remember watching the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

He encourages other veterans to take part in future Honor Flights.