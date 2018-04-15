3 killed in head-on collision on Tulare highway

CHP officers say a Corcoran woman heading north on Highway 43 near Alpaugh drifted into oncoming traffic this morning and crashed into a man and a woman from Wasco.The impact crushed the front of both cars and threw the southbound driver out of his car because he was not wearing a seatbelt."There appeared to be no braking and they collided head-on with full force at least at 55 mph each," said McConnell.Investigators do not believe either driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.The highway shut down for several hours and reopened just before 6 a.m.