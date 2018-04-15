TULARE

3 killed in head-on collision on Tulare highway

EMBED </>More Videos

The impact crushed the front of both cars and threw the southbound driver out of his car because he was not wearing a seatbelt. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
CHP officers say a Corcoran woman heading north on Highway 43 near Alpaugh drifted into oncoming traffic this morning and crashed into a man and a woman from Wasco.

The impact crushed the front of both cars and threw the southbound driver out of his car because he was not wearing a seatbelt.

"There appeared to be no braking and they collided head-on with full force at least at 55 mph each," said McConnell.

Investigators do not believe either driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The highway shut down for several hours and reopened just before 6 a.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
tularecollisionhighwaysTulare County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TULARE
Tulare County proposes to strengthen rules on commercial dog kennels
Tulare sheriff's asking for your help locating missing at-risk woman
Famous traveling junk show "The Rusty Roots" in Tulare
"Blackface" statue removed from Tulare Fair after recent concerns raised
Adventist welcomes Tulare hospital employees ahead of October reopening
More tulare
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News