FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here are the 5 things to know before you go for Monday, June 3, 2019.Flooding concern remains high along Valley waterways as more water is being released into rivers.The Kings River continues to remain under a flood advisory until 8 p.m. Tuesday.This comes after both Tulare and Kings County shut down their portions of the river to any recreational use.Meantime, Fresno County Sheriff's Margaret Mims says that deputies are keeping a close eye on the waterway and anticipates a closure this week.Reedley Beach in Fresno County was closed on Friday due dangerous water conditions.President Trump and the First lady are on a three day visit to the United Kingdom.It began with a royal welcome from Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles.He is the third American President to attend a state visit to the United Kingdom.Top officials from the U-S and Mexico are starting talks today on tariffs and immigration at the border.They are meeting in Washington after President Trump said he would impose new tariffs on Mexico if that country doesn't do more stop immigrants from crossing the border illegally into the US.Democratic Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg is in Fresno today.The Mayor of South Bend, Indiana will be meeting Valley voters today at 11 a.m. at Tuolumne Hall in Downtown Fresno.Later in the day he's taking part in an MSNBC Hardball town hall event at Fresno State.Detectives continue to search for a motive behind the deadly attack at a Virginia Beach government building on Friday that claimed a dozen lives.A Bakersfield native, 42-year-old Katherine Nixon, is among the dead.Officials are saying the shooter had resigned just hours before the attack.