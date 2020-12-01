Hungry for burgers and local brew? New restaurant opening in Fashion Fair Mall

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- "Right here we have our 24-carat billionaire burger, which is wagyu beef. We have gold-dusted bacon," said Scott Slater, Slater's 50/50 founder showing off a variety of his burgers.Over the top burgers, bacon and brews are the staples of Fresno's newest restaurant, Slater's 50/50, located at Fashion Fair Mall in Northeast Fresno.Seating is all set in the outdoor patio area and soon, this tent will also be filled with tables for hungry customers who want to dine at the restaurant."It's a perfect time for burgers, bacon and brew right now. So we really want to showcase what we can do, and I think Fresno is going to be really happy with having another option right now, seeing that there's so little to do. Hopefully, we can come on in here and bring a little more life to the neighborhood," Slater said.The burgers range from the 24-carat gold-dusted burger to the 50/50 burger, which comes with a blend of burger and bacon and it has an egg on it.There's also a Fresno Farmstead burger that pays tribute to this area. The restaurant is offering beer as well and will feature local breweries.There's even an espresso and shake bar to-go.But the founder acknowledges getting to this point has been challenging."We've been working on this for a year. Obviously, construction slowed down during the pandemic. We've been waiting for the right time to do it, and I don't think there is going to be a perfect time and I said, 'Hey let's just open this place up. Let's introduce the brand to Fresno,'" Slater said.The restaurant hired about 90 employees. They're hoping people will try out the eatery in person or by using delivery services.The Fresno location marks the chain's 14th restaurant.Slater's 50/50 will have their grand opening Wednesday here at Fashion Fair. You can experience the mouthwatering burgers in person or with takeout.