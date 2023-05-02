Loved ones remember 10-year-old Anthony Duran ahead of funeral

A viewing and rosary were held for Anthony Duran in Merced on Monday night.

Though he's gone now, at least four young lives were saved thanks to Anthony Duran's donated organs.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A viewing and rosary were held for Anthony Duran in Merced on Monday night.

Photos of the 10-year-old graced the Stratford Evans Funeral Home.

"It's kind of closure. This is what we need to move on now. It needs to happen but it's really hard," said family friend Nellie Barragan.

In April, Duran was playing at the Rockin' Jump Trampoline Park in Merced when witnesses say a fight broke out.

Then, Duran collapsed and was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Merced Police say detectives are still investigating the boy's death and the Merced County Coroner's Office has not released the cause of death yet.

The funeral mass for Duran will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Merced at 10 am on Tuesday.

