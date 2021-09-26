fresno state bulldogs

Fresno State Bulldogs rise to #18 rank in AP Top 25

This is the highest ranking achieved by Fresno State's football team since the end of the 2018 season.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno State football team (4-1, MW 1-0) has moved up four spots to be now ranked 18th in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.



The move comes a week after the Bulldogs beat #13 UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl, catapulting them to 22nd place in the rankings and two days after they opened conference play with a 38-30 win over UNLV.

It's also the highest ranking for the Bulldogs since the end of the 2018 season. The last time the team was ranked in the top 20 this early in the season was back in 2004 (FS was 3-0 at the time ranked #17).



Next up for the Dogs is a trip to the island to take on Hawaii (2-3, MW 0-1). Kickoff from Honolulu is set for Saturday at 8:00 pm with the game set to be broadcast on the CBS Sports Network.

Catch up on all the week's Fresno State sports news on "Bulldog Breakdown" every Sunday at 5 pm on ABC30.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresnofresno statesportscollege footballfresno state bulldogs
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS
QB&A: Fresno State entering rare air, needs to clean up on defense
Cam Worrell breaks down important plays from Fresno State-Hawaii game
Chatting with football coach Kalen DeBoer about game against Hawaii
Fresno State men's basketball coach hopes to bring back winning team
TOP STORIES
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Show More
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Pfizer officially asks FDA to greenlight vaccine for kids ages 5-11
Iconic sign at The Ahwahnee in Yosemite National Park returns
More TOP STORIES News