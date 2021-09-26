Fresno State Bulldogs rise to #18 rank in AP Top 25

MOVING UP!

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno State football team (4-1, MW 1-0) has moved up four spots to be now ranked 18th in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.The move comes a week after the Bulldogs beat #13 UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl, catapulting them to 22nd place in the rankings and two days after they opened conference play with a 38-30 win over UNLV.It's also the highest ranking for the Bulldogs since the end of the 2018 season. The last time the team was ranked in the top 20 this early in the season was back in 2004 (FS was 3-0 at the time ranked #17).Next up for the Dogs is a trip to the island to take on Hawaii (2-3, MW 0-1). Kickoff from Honolulu is set for Saturday at 8:00 pm with the game set to be broadcast on the CBS Sports Network.