Know the Road

Know the Road with the CHP: Can I drive at night with my inside lights on?

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer wanted to know: is it illegal to have my inside lights on while driving at night?

"The answer your question is no, it's not illegal to drive with interior lights on," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol.

"The Vehicle Code specifically says that it's illegal for you to add aftermarket lighting to the inside of your vehicle, but it does not specifically prohibit you from using your dome light or map light during the hours of darkness," he said.

"But one thing you need to consider: if you use that light, it significantly diminishes the driver's ability to observe objects outside the vehicle during the hours of darkness. So it could be very unsafe."

For other answers from the CHP, go to abc30.com/knowtheroad.

If you have a question about the rules of the road, fill out the form below for a chance to be featured on Know the Road with the CHP.

(mobile users tap here for form)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivefresnochpknow the roadcalifornia highway patrolroad safetydriving
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KNOW THE ROAD
Know the Road: Do I legally have to have two license plates?
Know the Road: What do I do if a stoplight won't turn green?
Know the Road with the CHP: Can I hang anything in my rearview mirror?
Know the Road: Can I pass more than one car at a time?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Madera woman loses mother and will miss granddaughter's birth
Central California coronavirus cases
Victim arrives at Fresno hospital with severe injuries after apparent attack
3.4 magnitude earthquake shakes near Coalinga, USGS says
Merced County couple dies within hours of each other from COVID-19
10 staff members at Los Banos clinic test positive for COVID-19
Man stops attacker after he's stabbed in Visalia
Show More
Newsom: CA to provide hotel vouchers, free flights for health care workers
Coronavirus: Local employees voicing frustrations with unemployment process
1 killed after semi-truck crashes into Merced homeless encampment
UFC 249 at Tachi Palace canceled after outrage that event flouted health guidelines
COVID-19 takes life of Tulare church bishop
More TOP STORIES News