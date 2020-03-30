Know the Road with the CHP: Can I hang anything in my rearview mirror?

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer wanted to know: is it legal to hang anything in my rearview mirror, such as an air freshener?
"The California Vehicle Code states that a person shall not drive any motor vehicle with any object or material that's placed, displayed, installed, affixed, or applied in any fashion upon the vehicle's windows that obstructs or reduces the driver's clear view through the windshield," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol.
"The answer to your question is: no you cannot hang items, or objects, from your rear view mirror because it could possibly obstruct your view," he said.
