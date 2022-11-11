Vigil held for 9-month-old baby boy shot and killed in Merced

Baby Darius' family is begging anyone who has information about the shooting to help them get justice.

The investigation continues in Merced to find the person responsible for killing a nine-month-old baby boy.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's still not clear who was the intended target of a drive-by shooting in Merced Wednesday.

But it was nine-month-old Darius King Grigsby who was shot and killed while his mother was pushing him in his stroller.

His great-aunt Elena Perez was joined by family and friends where it happened at Q and 12th streets. Candles, balloons and toys were left there for baby Darius.

"I am still thinking that it's just a bad dream, but obviously, it's not," she said.

Darius' mother was walking down 12th street with a friend at the time. She screamed for help after she realized that her son had been shot and killed.

"She is taking it very hard," Perez said. "She is still in denial. She is still thinking that it's not true."

Merced PD spent hours at the scene of the crime collecting evidence and surveillance video.

Investigators believe the baby was likely not the intended target.

"I don't know why they did it and I don't know why they would shoot at someone that is walking with their kids," Perez said.

Police still have not released any suspect information. Baby Darius' family is begging anyone who has information about the shooting to help them get justice.

"If you guys were at the scene, if you guys were passing by and you guys saw something or happen to hear of anything, please come forward," Perez said. "We want justice for my baby nephew."

Information can be reported to Merced police anonymously through Merced area Crimestoppers.

A GoFundMe has been started to help pay for funeral expenses.