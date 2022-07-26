4 more concerts announced for Big Fresno Fair

The Big Fresno Fair's concert line-up is filling up. Four more performers have been announced.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Big Fresno Fair's concert line-up is filling up.

Four more performers have been announced.

Queen Nation is one of the groups taking the stage at the Paul Paul Theater on October 7th.

The Queen tribute band has performed more than a thousand shows around the country.

The other new additions to the concert line-up are "Cruising to the Souldies," which is hosted by actor and Valley favorite, Danny Trejo for October 8. "The Pretty Reckless" are on October 10, and a Banda showcase called "Quebradita Time" ends the fair on October 16.