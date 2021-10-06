Big Fresno Fair kicks off, health and safety a top priority

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=11091668" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Big Fresno Fair is back, and you'll see signs of the times all over the fairgrounds. They include reminders to get vaccinated, wear a mask, and protect your community.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Big Fresno Fair is back, and you'll see signs of the times all over the fairgrounds. They include reminders to get vaccinated, wear a mask, and protect your community.Fair managers say they have worked with the county health department to implement a safety plan that exceeds the state COVID-19 guidelines.Each of the 500 workers will be tested for the virus twice -- once on Wednesday and then again next week.They will have to complete daily health screenings and be required to wear masks indoors and outdoors.Vendors have also been encouraged to get their staff tested.Plus, there is a new enhanced cleaning measure."We also have foggers that are new this year," says Big Fresno Fair Deputy Manager Stacy Rianda. "We will be fogging all of our buildings -- each department has a fogger. So each evening when they close, they'll be fogging their buildings as well as their restrooms. Our janitorial team will be fogging the Paul Paul Theater and the grandstand. We are really going the extra mile to make sure everything is disinfected and nice and clean."Vendors are doing the same.They have everything to clean their booths, along with personal protective equipment all thanks to donations from other fairs.Before you come to the fair, you need to complete your own health screening - checking for a fever or other covid symptoms."Please stay home if you are sick," says Leticia Barber with the Fresno County Department of Public Health. "If you have any symptoms, even if it's allergies or symptoms that you are having stay home and make sure those symptoms are gone. When they are gone, come back. Come back to the fair."While you're at the fair, don't forget Masks are required indoors and strongly recommended outdoors.If you elect to wear a face shield, it must be worn with a drape.As you walk around the venue, you will notice many hand washing and sanitizer stations."After you buy a corndog, after you go into the farm animals, after you touch a seating area or after a concert, make sure you are using those hand sanitizers," Barber said. "They will be everywhere here in the fair."As thousands of people pour through the gates for the nearly two-week run, Fresno Police says security is their top priority."We always say during the 12 days of the fair, this is actually the safest place to be because this is where all the cops are," Rianda said.Officers say in recent years, violent crime at the fair has dropped significantly."In years past, particularly on weekends, we had a lot of disturbances in our midway," says Fresno Police Lt. Anthony DeWall. "We had some gang members disguise themselves as fairgoers and that caused problems."He says it's important for families to stick together at all times and make sure children know where to go if they get lost.There will be anywhere from 30-60 police officers inside the fair each day and 20-40 outside the fair, all working to ensure a safe 12 days of fair fun.