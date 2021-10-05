Final preparations underway for Big Fresno Fair ahead of Wednesday opening

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The countdown clock to the start of the Big Fresno Fair is near the end.The Fair's Deputy Manager, Stacy Rinda, says organizers and vendors are racing to get ready."It's the last-minute rush for everybody to get here, get their booth set up and put the finishing touches," she said.The fire marshall was on site doing walk-throughs and health inspectors are out doing water testing and checking concession stands to make sure they are up to code."Today, we take it all apart and clean it up," says Mark Davis.Davis is a brand new vendor at the fair...He spent most of his morning unpacking, cleaning, and sterilizing his fresh-squeezed lemonade booth."This is one the best fairs and cleanest and safest fairs in the state," he said. "Everybody wants to come here just for that reason. Plus, we love the guests because they are always very generous and very friendly. I like that part most of all."This year, there are 60 food vendors and hundreds of commercial vendors set to serve nearly 600,000 guests during the 12-day event.However, some vendors couldn't come back because of staffing issues. Dane Baldwin with Country Fair Cinnamon Rolls says many vendors took a financial hit during the pandemic."We had to get creative, look at all six sides of the box and try and figure out how we are going to sustain this hit," he said.His crew was busy prepping for their sweet treats and making tons of frosting Tuesday. He and other vendors say while they were thankful for last year's drive-through event, they are happy to be serving in person again."Thank God for the drive-thru's," says Mary Beth Mize. "They help us make it through a little bit. We definitely need our fairs. It was a hard year."The fair will open to the public Wednesday at 4 pm.You can get your season passes at participating O'Reilly Auto Parts stores for $30 or discounted Fair Admission tickets at Save Mart and Food Maxx.Masks are required indoors and strongly recommended outdoors.