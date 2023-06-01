Bitwise tenants have not heard from financially struggling landlord

Businesses and organizations that rent space in Bitwise buildings say they've heard nothing from the tech company.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's not just Bitwise workers who are without a paycheck right now after furloughs were announced.

Businesses and organizations that rent space in Bitwise buildings say they've heard nothing from the tech company so far and they don't know what the future holds.

"We heard just like everybody else on the news. Getting information here and there," said Nicole Rodriguez of Best Buddies.

Best Buddies is one of the organizations that rent office space at the Bitwise Hive on Ventura Street.

Rodriguez said they have had no contact with Bitwise since the announcement, but they can still enter the building and their office.

The furloughs of Bitwise staff took Rodriguez by surprise because, to her, it appeared the company was thriving.

"Sometimes we'll go across the street to the 41. And they'll have a DJ out there for lunch and it just seemed like it was moving," said Rodriguez.

Bitwise also has an office in downtown Merced. Its opening created a lot of excitement in the community.

"So this was a big deal to us, too, and coming right to a very visible corner of downtown and helping to restore that and being very deliberate in the way that there seek to revitalize downtown and help downtown's and then improve our workforce as well," said Matthew Serratto, Merced Mayor.

Mayor Matthew Serratto said Merced wants to grow the tech industry in the city. They saw Bitwise as a significant partner in that plan, but Serratto still has high hopes for more tech growth in the North Valley whether or not Bitwise can bounce back.

"Just having that university there and having all the growth planned for around the university, I think puts us in a really great position long term to diversify our economy to have a more knowledge-based economy and attract a lot of those employers," said Serratto.

Others took the news differently, like a former Bitwise apprentice who agreed to speak with ABC30 anonymously.

"I wasn't overly surprised that it, you know, was not sustainable because just from what I saw, it did not seem like a business that knew how to function with the amount of people that it brought it in and just the work they were doing was just taking on too much," said a former employee.

Since the announcements of furloughs were announced we have yet to hear from either Bitwise CEO.

Action News reached out to both Jake Soberal and Irma Olguin, but got no answer on the phone, at their offices, or at their homes.

For news updates, follow Kate Nemarich on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.